Norman A. Boyd’s newly released “Bible” is a mind-clearing collection of poems expressing the power of God over one’s most troubling adversities in life.

You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

“Bible: Believe in God Inherit Life Believe in Love Live for Christ Eternally!”: a stirring anthology of words that bring to light the messages that will inspire people in faith and draw them to trust in the Lord’s power and His plans. “Bible: Believe in God Inherit Life Believe in Love Live for Christ Eternally!” is the creation of published author Norman A. Boyd, a writer born in Kennett, Missouri. His dad was a sharecropper who grew cotton, corn, and soybeans. They moved to Frostproof, Florida and moved back to Arkansas after three years. He remains to enjoy life, and be grateful of God and his Son every day.

Boyd shares, “I began writing religious poetry on December 25, 1975. My wife, at that time, asked me what I thought about God. I sat and wrote a poem called ‘Peace Shall Reign,’ which is included in this book. After that I began to write quite a few. Here are some of them that I hope you will enjoy.

“As for my wife and I, the best thing I’ve received from our marriage is our son and a love for writing poetry. We moved on in different directions. May God continue to bless her.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman A. Boyd’s new book is a beautiful pool of pages that carry inspiration, motivation, and hope for the days to come. This poetry books wishes to strengthen the faith of readers and remind them of the magnitude of God’s love.

View a synopsis of “Bible: Believe in God Inherit Life Believe in Love Live for Christ Eternally!” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase “Bible: Believe in God Inherit Life Believe in Love Live for Christ Eternally!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Bible: Believe in God Inherit Life Believe in Love Live for Christ Eternally!,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.