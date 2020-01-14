Seven Christian charities and churches scoop share of £120,000 festive financial boost

You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

Seven Christian charities and churches have won a £1,000 festive boost thanks to nominations from the public.

The charities and churches were nominated to win a share of £120,000 as part of specialist insurer Ecclesiastical’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Taunton Youth for Christ, which is a Christian faith-based youth and community organisation, and Church Pastoral Aid Society (CPAS), which is an Anglican evangelical mission agency working with churches in the UK and Republic of Ireland (see notes for full list1), are among the charities set to benefit from the money, following overwhelming public support.

More than 120,000 people around the UK nominated a cause close to their heart, with over 5,000 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 120 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

The full list of the 120 charity winners is available to view online at www.ecclesiastical.com/12days

Thanking supporters, Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical, said:

“Here at Ecclesiastical, our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Last year, Ecclesiastical launched its second Impact Report to celebrate some of the many good causes it has helped.

