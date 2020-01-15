Homeless ‘pods’ approved for church grounds

You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

Emergency accommodation pods for homeless people are set to be put in the grounds of a Caerphilly church.

The two units in St Helens Roman Catholic Church will have a bed, toilet, light, key-coded door and be powered by solar panels.

Charity Amazing Grace Spaces works with those using the pods to help them off the streets for good.

Stuart Johnson, from the group, said it also hoped to introduce pods in Cardiff.

“It gives them a safe place while they are on the streets, it is not a solution to homelessness,” he said.

Last year the pods were trialled in Newport and the charity said they helped nine people off the streets.

They will now be moved to the grounds of the church after plans were approved by Caerphilly council.

Mr Johnson said no one should be living on the streets or in tents waiting for housing and the pods gave people hope.

Those staying in the units are given an access code, which can be changed if they fail to actively engage with the support they are offered.

“It is not just a box, there are lots of things to it,” he said.

“We shouldn’t have to do it, but homelessness is in crisis now, we have to look at ways to help people.”

The pods are made from timber and fibreglass, with a chemical toilet, a bed and a phone charger

