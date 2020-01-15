Jofra Archer: Man who abused England fast bowler banned by New Zealand Cricket

You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

A man who racially abused England fast bowler Jofra Archer during the first Test against New Zealand in November has been banned from attending international and domestic matches in the country for two years.

Archer said he heard comments during the final day of the innings-and-65-run defeat at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

After a police investigation a 28-year-old from Auckland admitted the abuse.

He has been issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) say they have contacted the man and written to him, advising of his ban until 2022. If he breaches the ban he could be “subjected to further police action”.

“We’d again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” said NZC spokesman Anthony Crummy.

Crummy said NZC would not be identifying the individual.

He added: “We want to thank the New Zealand police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behaviour will not be minimised.”

Archer described the incident as “disturbing”, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said the abuse was “horrific” and that he hoped “nothing like that ever happens again”.

