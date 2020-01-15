You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

Meet The Coffin Club of Rotorua – New Zealanders who get together every week to make their own coffins.

It’s an idea that’s spread around the world, with coffin clubs springing up across the UK, the US and other countries beyond.

Video produced by Ellen Tsang and Mauricio Olmedo-Perez.

First published 15.01.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-51110266/the-coffin-club-people-meeting-to-make-their-own-coffins

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.