Tom Read launches 3rd single ‘Falling’

After the success of 2018’s Lament EP, Tom Read returns with a fresh batch of songs for a new EP. ‘Falling’ is the 3rd single, released 10th January 2020 in partnership with Bespoke Records.

“Love isn’t safe. It’s the craziest, riskiest, most vulnerable thing we could do.”

– Tom Read

‘Falling’ becomes the 3rd single to add flesh to the bones of Tom’s upcoming Reorient EP (full release expected March 2020). After the explosive pop sensibilities of early singles ‘Borderless’ and ‘Search The World’ (both featuring on Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian editorial playlist), ‘Falling’ provides an introspective moment to pause- a steadily building moment on the project. The song is a beautiful bridge between the more ‘in yer face’ flavours of the first 2 singles, and the reflective response of next single ‘Thank You’ (slated for release Feb 2020). The Reorient EP project is gathering momentum, with last single ‘Search The World’ also appearing on UK Radio playlists (including UCB1’s main playlist).

Written with Sam Bailey (New Wine Worship, HTB Worship), the track has a gentle start, but carries a building momentum throughout. The high point is an energetic bridge- where soaring emotive synth melodies fly over Tom’s now tell-tale layered vocals.

The song itself is of course another nod to Tom’s honest approach to penning searching lyrics. Tom explains a little more- “In so many ways we try to control every aspect of our lives in order to feel like desired results can come from planned actions. Perhaps we feel a sense of security in believing that we are holding on to the steering wheel of life. Love is one of life’s things that tends to defy this need for control, and paradoxically, that sense of security that we strive for can come from the love that we experience after letting go of control. Sometimes we just need to let go and allow ourselves to fall.”

Tom has been outputting fresh creativity for the church for over a decade- in more recent years including songs such as ‘Gravity’ (featured on Integrity’s Ultimate Worship series) and ‘You Restore My Soul’ (title track of the New Wine 2018 live album). Lament EP garnered widespread critical acclaim, emphasised by editorial placements on Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian, Worship Now and Top Christian playlists- the project totalling over 300k streams to date.

‘Falling’ was produced by Henry Marsden (Worship Central, Jake Isaac), mixed by Jonny Bird (Martin Smith, Bright City) and mastered by Drew Lavyne at All Digital Mastering.

Henry Marsden, Producer:

‘Falling’ is yet another showcase of Tom’s unparalleled ability to match haunting melodic ideas to raw and authentic lyric crafting. This combination makes his songwriting potently relatable to any listener, and it’s this uncanny ability that makes him such a firm favourite amongst critics and music fans in particular.

Find out more about Tom HERE

