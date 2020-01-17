World renowned Recording Artist SANDRA releases ‘Reflections’

You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

The Coventry based, World renowned Recording Artist SANDRA (Godley) has released her highly anticipated sophomore recording project, ‘reflections’ with her acclaimed Nashville, TN record label, C&C Music Group.



SANDRA’s distinct, notable voice has become a fan favorite across the UK and around the globe. She has been nominated for countless awards, and continues to expand her reach by sharing her gifts.



While SANDRA’s career has been anchored in Gospel Music, this new project has reached far beyond the boundaries of Gospel Music. ‘Reflections’ consists of raw, emotional lyrics from the pen of SANDRA that reveal her life’s journey. The hills and the valleys…the heartache and happiness…the tears and the joy. SANDRA’s stellar performance and deliverance of each song will melt the heart of the listener. This new direction is a bold one that forges a new path and journey opening up a world of possibilities rooted in a desire to expose her heart and soul through her lyrics and music.



SANDRA’s album ‘reflections’ is now available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon Prime and wherever great music is sold.

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.