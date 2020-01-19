KTF REWIND: Waiting on God for your miracle is not in vain by Esther Kuku

You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

A difficult aspect of Christian living is waiting on God for a miracle. Esther Kuku gives her take on the valuable life lessons we can learn from Hannah about being prayerful in the waiting.

How can it be fair that millions of women make the painstaking choice to abort their babies, but some can’t carry to birth?

The toughest realisation I have made during my Christian walk is that God doesn’t operate by our definition of fairness. Neither does He dish out blessings only to those who deserve them. The Bible states: ‘He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous’ (Matthew 5:4-5).

After years of praying for the same thing, many of us would lose heart – Hannah did not. Although it seemed that God had shut her womb, her heart remained open to Him. Hannah managed her pain by adopting a fervent prayer life. Her faith was fixed on the belief that her Creator was more than able to bypass the laws of nature and divinely grant her the gift of motherhood.

Her faith was rewarded, her yearned-for child arrived and she named him Samuel, which means ‘asked of the Lord’. Hannah burst into song and her grateful heart was evident.

Her life teaches us some beautiful lessons: firstly, the power of intercession in the midst of life’s most challenging moments, and secondly, how to behave while we are in God’s waiting room.

Hannah persevered in prayer, even though it seemed God was silent.

The mere thought that we may be infertile – after years of trying for a child – can shake the very foundations of our faith and begs the question: Why us, Lord? Couples can quite reasonably feel anger towards God, and that anger can lead to questioning one’s faith and even questioning whether we married the right person. After all, ‘Why would a God of love have let us experience this?’ is a valid question to ask.

Perhaps it’s because He is going to use your time in His waiting room to furnish you with the wisdom and grace to help you deliver others. Remember, it is not everyone that God trusts with immense pain – it would destroy some people – but He never puts onto us more than we can bear.

Paul teaches us to pray without ceasing. In fact, in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 we are commanded to ‘rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus’.

Rejoice, pray continually and be thankful. If you were ever wondering what the will of God was for your life, there it is right there!

Waiting is a tough aspect of our faith walk. Often, when we are trusting God, we are not just dealing with the emotion of anger – guilt can also creep in. The devil will try to tell us that we are to blame for the reason why we are childless.

We try to analyse our trials and, even worse, other people like to do it for us, and wrongly judge our situation. Hannah’s story provides the perfect example. As she cried out to God in prayer, Eli, the priest of all people, accused her of being drunk! In 1 Samuel 1:14 Eli asked, “How long will you stay drunk? Put away your wine.” The conversation continues in verses 15 to 18: ‘“I am a woman who is deeply troubled. I have not been drinking wine or beer; I was pouring out my soul to the Lord. Do not take your servant for a wicked woman; I have been praying here out of my great anguish and grief.”

Eli answered, “Go in peace, and may the God of Israel grant you what you have asked of Him.”

She said, “May your servant find favour in your eyes.” Then she went her way and ate something, and her face was no longer downcast.’

I love that the Bible doesn’t leave out the detail that her face was ‘no longer downcast’. This tells me that we have permission to be downcast for a season – but we must not stay there.

This great woman of God demonstrates to all how to behave when being wrongly accused. Her gracious and dignified response to Eli is a template for how to defend our character with humility.

You may be reading this right now and pouring out your heart in desperation to God for a long-awaited miracle – be it for a child or for something else. Be encouraged, God is faithful. Never doubt God, never give up, and praise Him always, even if you have to do it with tears in your eyes because, at some point, your tears of desperation will turn into tears of joy. God bless you.

Esther Kuku

Love God, love life, love people.

