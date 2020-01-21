Nike & Converse Unveil 2020 Black History Month Collection

You can help support Keep The Faith; Click here to find out how

Nike and Converse just unveiled their Black History Month “BHM” collection for the year. The series includes vivid takes on the Nike Air Force 1, the Nike Air Max 95, the Converse Chuck 70 and the Converse Pro Leather. All colorways represent the diversity of the African diaspora with color-blocking details as a nod to both African textiles and early ’90s street style. Moreover, the “BHM” logo is embellished on each of the tongues.

Official release dates for Nike and Converse’s “Black History Month” collection has not yet been revealed but expect the kicks to land on Nike.com and at select retailers starting in February.

Image copyright: Nike

Written by: Keith Estiler

First published 19.01.20: https://hypebeast.com/2020/1/nike-converse-black-history-month-2020-collection-release-date

