As Meghan and Harry start their new lives in Canada, do people think race is a factor in the way she is treated?

Last week actor Laurence Fox sparked a row when he clashed with an audience member on Question time about the issue.

We took to the streets of South London to find out what black women had to say about how she is perceived by British people and the media.

Main image copyright: BBC

Video produced by Miriam O’Donkor, Janay Boulos and Megan Fisher

First published 21.01.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51189969/prince-harry-and-meghan-black-british-women-on-meghan

