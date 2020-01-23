Vicar and choir row ‘disgrace’ to Christian community

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

A retired judge has called a dispute between a vicar and her choir a “disgrace” to the Christian community.

Rev Catherine Relf-Pennington, the first female vicar of Wymondham Abbey in Norfolk, faced 37 allegations made by members of the choir.

Former judge Sir Mark Hedley was brought in to assess if the allegations should go before a church tribunal.

His report said the complaints were of “high-handed and over-authoritative behaviour amounting to bullying”.

The report, which was dated 7 November and leaked to the Eastern Daily Press said complaints also arose from the handling of the 2019 annual parish meeting.

But the report, by Sir Mark who is the deputy president of tribunals for the Clergy Discipline Commission, said the vicar’s “firm” actions were necessary because a small group in the choir had a “history of troublemaking”.

Of the complaints against Ms Relf-Pennington, 19 were taken forward by the Bishop of Norwich, who ordered a formal investigation.

‘Healing hurts and divisions’

Sir Mark said the “the picture that emerges can only be described as a disgrace to a Christian community” and urged both parties to reconcile their differences.

He said that any reconciliation must be “entirely unconditional”, adding that “attitudes are clearly hardened and must now be recognised as such”.

“However if Ireland could do it in 1997, who are we to say that Wymondham could not do it in 2020,” Sir Mark said.

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, said: “The Church of England takes complaints about its clergy very seriously and seeks where possible to find ways in which a community and its priest can come together and move forward.

“I urge all involved at Wymondham Abbey to find ways to demonstrate the love and grace of Christ to one another and to work together in healing hurts and divisions.”

Ms Relf-Pennington and the choir’s director of music have been contacted for comment.

First published 17.01.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-norfolk-51154422#

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.