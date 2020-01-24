Archbishop of Canterbury: ‘I first learnt about God in Kenya’

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the principal leader of the Church of England, has visited Kiburu Boys Secondary School, a school he taught at in central Kenya.

During his visit, the archbishop said it was the Kenyan school where he first learnt about salvation and God.

He spent a year in Kiburu 46 years ago.

The archbishop is currently in the country to meet Anglican church bishops and Kenyan politicians.

So far he has met the Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka.

On Thursday, he visited the house he used to live in as a teacher, and recorded a video message to his followers on Twitter:

46 years ago at this place in Kenya, I learned that Jesus Christ offers life, hope and salvation to me and to everyone. pic.twitter.com/ipJql5qUyS — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) 23 January 2020

