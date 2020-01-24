Christians BANNED! Western Australian community takes radical step to stop ‘God botherers’ from trying to convert them to Christianity

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Aboriginal elders in a remote Western Australian community want to ban Christians from visiting their region.

The indigenous community said the religious organisation was attempting to convert them to Christianity and away from their traditional culture.

The group of elders asked WA’s discrimination watchdog if they were allowed to forbid the Christian group – who wasn’t identified – from their community.

Equal Opportunity Commissioner of WA John Byrne said the religious group most likely wouldn’t be able to lodge a complaint if they were to be banished.

Mr Byrne said the elders would succeed as the ground of religious conviction does not apply to places.

‘Aboriginal communities should be able to say who comes on their land,’ Mr Byrne told The Western Australian.

‘They can say ‘please do not come onto our land, we do not want you there’. That’s not a ground (for discrimination) under the act.

‘Basically controlling your community is important to preserve your culture against the various types of threats.’

Christian organisations are known to visit remote communities across the state, including Kingdom Aviation Ministries and Chariots of Fire Ministries.

Written By: Alana Mazzoni

First published 19.01.20: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7903695/Western-Australian-Aboriginal-elders-try-stop-Christians-trying-convert-them.html

