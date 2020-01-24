KTF REWIND: I was Unqualified but GOD Qualified me

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

My story goes a long way back, I’m talking since the day I was born 4 months early and weighed 1pound. Being born this early meant that I had a lot of medical complications and learning difficulties. I always found it hard to learn at school from a young age. Thank God for my mom and my 1st Grade teacher at the time Mrs Castings for encouraging my mom to do whatever it takes for me to achieve what my peers were achieving and also for believing in me from day1. With all that my mom had to go through to get me to where I am today, it can only be GOD!!! I do not look like what my medical documents say or what the doctors say. What I do look like is how God created me to be.

Don’t ever get discouraged beacaue of one barrier leading to the next you have got to keep going no matter what. You know what I can’t complain because of God’s Favor upon my life, which has been a massive blessing.

As some of you may know getting into university is a big transition, from high school. I remember very well as if it was yesterday, I had just come out of coma due to a deadly rare allergy to eye drops (full story in my bio) my mom told me I got into all of my chosen universities that I desired to study at. Obviously, at that point in time (March 2011) I was just recovery from the big ordeal. Despite all of that and my high school teacher discouraging me saying “Marian you will not make it to university”, I took a bold step and decreed and declared that “Excuse me Mrs.W but I’m going to make it to university you just wait and see”.

As I am typing this blog post to you now, I have just graduated with a Masters Degree in Early Years Education from UCL institute of education. Now please tell me my God is Awesome!!! It can only be GOD!!!

Let me rewind a little bit. I competed my BA Hons degree in Early Childhood Studies at University of Roehampton, how I got into that university and on top of that won the Roehampton university award is just God. At times you wonder why God places you in certain areas at certain times in your life and wonder why me. From this first experience going to university of Roehampton I believe it was God’s divine timing and connection for me to be there and accomplish all that I did, because in the end when I graduated the lady that helped me with my admission documents had left the university. So don’t ever take the smallest things or biggest things in life for granted, just count it as a blessing. Moving onto my admission into UCL, funny enough the first time I heard of UCL was from a good friend of mine who was currently studying for her PHD. She was hosting an event at UCL and wanted me to be a guest speaker. I remember very well, as I stepped into the university I said Lord I would love to come and study for my Masters degree at UCL.

I applied by faith to study at UCL, which is one of the topped ranked universities in the world (UCL is ranked 16th in the world and fourth in the UK behind Oxford) and I waited to hear back from university on my offer.

A couple of months went by and lectures had already started, I was given my timetable for the semester despite not hearing from anyone. I went by FAITH every single week and sat in the classroom seminars…getting all my assignments done and group work. I was so dedicated and determined to graduate with my Masters Degree from UCL. I refer to this as Favor and God’s divine timing.

I honestly can’t thank God enough for placing me in the mist of so many individuals that were qualified for their masters degree and I unqualified.

Nevertheless, this just goes to show we serve Convenant keeping God, who will never leave you nor forsake you when you need him.

The struggle with university was real, to the extent at times I felt like giving up. I always kept in mind that, God did not bring me this far to leave me and God will never give you something you can’t handle.

Thanks to my mom, my siblings, Pastors and friends for all of their prayers and support during these times…. I’m so grateful to you all.

Now I can say the late night studying till 6am was worth it. I’m talking about with blood shoots in my eyes, weight loss and all but hey God so good I have finished and again IT WAS ALL.WORTH IT!!!!

Don’t ever let anyone tell you, can’t do it. If that person happens to pull you down you pick yourself up and JustDoIt.

#Never Ever Give Up

#Be a risk taker

#Believe in yourself and Follow your dreams

2 Chronicles 15:7 NIV

But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.

Jeremiah 29:11 NIV

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord , “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Marian Adejokun

Founder Of ReachOut2All

www.reachout2all.co.uk

