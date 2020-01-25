Black woman uses eyeliner as contour on TikTok video – proving that the beauty industry ‘isn’t inclusive enough’

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

A video of a black woman doing her makeup on TikTok has gone viral because it showed her using black, liquid eyeliner as a contour for her face. The video, which was shared on Twitter and has now amassed more than 60,000 retweets, shows the young woman resorting to eyeliner to define her cheekbones – which people on Twitter are saying is because she can’t find shades dark enough for her skin. The post by @makeupiztherapy reads:

Her make up came out so fucking bomb 😫but she HAD to used eyeliner to contour her face!!& ik makeup has no rules or whatever, but someone asked her why and she said she can’t find her contour shade.BRANDS 👏🏻 DO 👏🏻 BETTER 👏🏻 BE 👏🏻 MORE 👏🏻 INCLUSIVE 👏🏻 CREATE 👏🏻 DARKER 👏🏻 SHADES pic.twitter.com/mu0xXJWra9 — blush hoe™️✨🌈 (@makeupiztherapy) January 20, 2020

In recent years, some makeup brands have started to catch up with the inclusivity movement and provide darker shades – but none can really keep up with the progressive range that Fenty offers, and there aren’t many other options. The viral video has sparked a new conversation highlighting just how far beauty brands still have to go to really cater to dark-skinned customers. ‘I remember this dark skin girl was mentioning how she doesn’t contour because they don’t make contour shades dark enough for her and someone was like it’s hard for companies b/c they would have to make a black contour shade and I’m just like “so make a black contour shade….”’ said one person in the comments.

‘I definitely use eyeliner or black eye shadow to contour. They just don’t make contour shades dark enough for us. As soon as she did it I knew what was up,’ added another. Some people chimed in with suggestions of brands that do carry darker shades, but many said these options just weren’t dark enough and that it’s impossible to understand the problem unless you have tried contouring really dark skin. ‘When I started doing makeup, I had to use black lipstick to contour because there was nothing that was deep enough for me,’ said another commenter.

‘My friend at the time said, “there’s no way. You’re not even that dark. Girl I know you’re lying” and that showed me light-skin privilege.’ What this video does prove though, is the sheer inventiveness, creativity and resourcefulness of black women. No dark contour? Not a problem.





Written by: Natalie Morris

First published 22.01.20: https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/22/black-woman-uses-eyeliner-contour-tiktok-video-proving-beauty-industry-isnt-inclusive-enough-12103949/

