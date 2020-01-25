Egyptian priest’s voice heard 3,000 years after death

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

The voice of a 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian priest has been recreated using cutting-edge 3D printing and speech technology.

Nesyamun’s voice was reproduced as a vowel-like sound that is reminiscent of a sheep’s bleat.

The research – carried out by academics at Royal Holloway, University of London, the University of York and Leeds Museum – is published in the Scientific Reports journal.

Main image copyright: BBC

First published 23.01.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-51229255/egyptian-priest-s-voice-heard-3000-years-after-death

