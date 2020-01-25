Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

“Faith in America has been warped by a Christian nationalism that too often uses Jesus to justify white cultural values. I’m so grateful for Onleilove Alston and her commitment to proclaim good news from within the Prophetic Whirlwind. This is a book about identity–who we’ve misunderstood ourselves to be and who we might yet become. It is a gift for such a time as this.”-Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, author of Reconstructing the Gospel: Finding Freedom from Slaveholder Religion

“The Bible is a Black book”. Many are leaving the Christian faith or being challenged to reconsider its origins. As we enter a more globalized yet divided world people of faith must grapple with whether their faith will be a tool of empire or a tool of liberation. Prophetic Whirlwind: Uncovering the Black Biblical Destiny examines through geography, history, the scriptures and visits to tribes in Africa that state they are Lost Tribes of Israel the claim that the Bible is indeed was a Black book.

This book also examines the hidden Hebrew history of The African-American church where many proclaimed that even African-Americans were descendants of The Lost Tribes of Israel. Is this just a claim to restore an oppressed people’s self-esteem or is there something more to these claims? Prophetic Whirlwind: Uncovering the Black Biblical Destiny examines these questions with respect, academic rigor and an invitation to examine what it truly means to be a biblical believer in today’s world.

“On November 19, 2017 I boarded a plane at JFK airport to Nigeria to spend two weeks visiting various Hebrew congregations. My reason for going to Nigeria was because I was invited by various Igbo ministries and organizations to minister to various women’s groups and to learn more about Hebrew communities in Africa. This trip is extra special for me because I know my mother’s ancestors were taken from Nigeria during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. My mother’s family was owned by one of the largest slave holding family in America-the Alstons and this family has been the subject of a book and PBS documentary.

One night as my host Elder Cletus Okoro from House of Israel Nigeria and I drove back to town after visiting his wife and family I fell asleep and I was awakened by Elder Cletus because we were driving over the bridge where enslaved people were taken from Igboland. Locally, people were told once you were taken over this bridge you would never see this land again. At first, I was sad learning of this and thinking about my maternal ancestors but then the Holy Spirit spoke to my spirit and said “don’t be sad because though they said your ancestors would never return, they did return through you!” From Prophetic Whirlwind: Uncovering the Black Biblical Destiny

Onleilove Chika Alston, M.Div., MSW is one of the first African-American women to visit, study and work with tribes in West Africa claiming descent from The Lost Tribes of Israel. For over a decade she worked as a faith-based community organizer, minister and writer. She holds degrees from Columbia University, Penn State University and Union Theological Seminary. She has traveled to West Africa at the invitation of African Hebrew leaders where she examined the Hebraic culture as preserved in Africa. She lives in Harlem, comes from a large family and is dedicated to various faith rooted Pan-African initiatives. Having experienced foster care and homelessness she truly knows that the message of the scriptures is Good News to the poor. (see long bio attached)

