There is a stigma around infertility in some black communities

Infertility blogger Vanessa Haye has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants to break what she calls an ‘IVF stigma’ in some black communities.

Vanessa had two rounds of IVF, one resulted in a miscarriage and her second was successful and she is now a mother to one-year-old Sebastian.

She told Emma Barnett about finding an IVF community on Instagram.

Vanessa was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live as part of a special programme on IVF – click here for more.

First published: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-48227027/blogger-there-is-a-stigma-around-infertility

