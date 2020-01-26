HTB Worship release new single, recorded Live @ Royal Albert Hall)

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

HTB Worship is releasing a new live single ‘What A Saviour’, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s studio release ‘Love All Along’. ‘What A Saviour’ is due for international release on 17th January 2020, in partnership with Bespoke Records, and was recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Thine O Lord is the greatness and the power and the glory and the victory and the majesty. For all that is in the heaven and in the earth is Thine. The wise and their works are in the hand of God. Glory be to God on high and on earth peace.” – Royal Albert Hall inscription

Holy Trinity Brompton (HTB) stands as one of the largest and most influential churches in the UK, as well as being one of the greatest contributors to resourcing the global church. The church is a prolific centre for planting churches (including to Gas Street Birmingham, and St Peters Brighton, home of Bright City) and is home of The Alpha Course (attended by over 25 Million people worldwide). Alongside this outreach HTB has always proved to be a hotbed for creating music for the international church- huge anthems ‘Happy Day’ and ‘Spirit Break Out’ were penned by writers at HTB. Though birthed in the context of this local church, these 2 songs alone have broken through 35million streams between them, and are 2 of the most sung songs in the global church today.

‘What A Saviour’ is the latest step in this journey. Written by current HTB worship leader Anna Hamilton and Nick Herbert alongside previous HTB Worship Directors Sam Bailey and Ben Cantelon, ‘What A Saviour’ was recorded live during HTB’s 2019 Leadership Conference at the Royal Albert Hall. The words on the artwork are taken directly from an inscription of foot-high terracotta letters that adorn the circumference of the legendary venue, which has also played host to recording seminal releases from many artists including The Killers and Adele.

Songwriter Anna Hamilton explains how the song came about spontaneously in a congregational setting- “The idea for ‘What A Saviour’ came from a response time in one of our services at HTB. As we were worshipping after the talk that night, there was a strong sense of the Majesty and Lordship of Jesus in the room. We saw people begin to kneel down together as we were singing, in recognition of His greatness and His glory and of our desperate need for Him as Saviour.”

‘What A Saviour’’ was produced by Dylan Page and mixed/mastered by Jonny Bird (Martin Smith, Bright City).

Anna Hamilton, writer of ‘What A Saviour’:

The song simply tells the story of Jesus’s victory over death and is a response to all He has done. Our hope is that this song unlocks a deeper cry of praise in our hearts, and points us to the One who is the answer to every longing felt by man – to Jesus Christ, the true King and Saviour of the world.

// HTB Worship

HTB Worship exists to represent the worship life of HTB Church in central London. HTB Worship is a collective of worship leaders and songwriters who seek to lead and write songs that will point to Jesus and resource the church. The vision is to play our part in the evangelisation of the nation, the revitalisation of the church and the transformation of society.

