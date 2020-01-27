Inspired by The Bible – ‘Whisper’ is set to be a huge hit amongst Christian music fans

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Luke Wareham and Rachel Mason are worship leaders and songwriters based in the South West of the UK. They have a passion for writing songs that lead people into the presence of God, that help people fix their eyes on Jesus and to experience afresh the healing power of the Holy Spirit. Their prayer is that their songs will bring hope to a broken world, speaking prophetically the truth of Jesus into everyday life situations.

On the 10th January 2020 Luke and Rachel released their debut single ‘Whisper’, which is part of their first 6 track EP, which will be released worldwide in February 2020.

Luke says he wrote ‘Whisper’ whilst reflecting on 1 Kings. He believes that ‘even when the enemy seems loud in our lives, even when we are filled with panic and doubt, a whisper from God changes everything. Our true freedom comes from Jesus breaking through into our lives and his perfect plan for us worked out because of the cross. God revealed himself in a whisper to Elijah because he was so close and he whispers in our life situations because he is so close, within whispering distance, and never leaves us. He is already working it out’.

Ollie Morris, a songwriter based in Bristol, has been helping with the EP production and music on the album. He has used his musical experience and songwriting expertise to help create the album. His current song ‘Strive’ has over 6 million streams.

Luke and Rachel’s music is available to stream and download on all music platforms and their lyric videos are on the YouTube channel. The chords are available to download via SongSelect.

More about Luke and Rachel

Luke is a worship leader and songwriter who loves leading worship, drawing people to Jesus and seeing people changed through worshipping him. He works on the staff team at Woodlands Church in Bristol and has led worship at various Christian conferences and events around the UK. Luke did a year with Worship Central. Rachel is a multi-award winning songwriter who has appeared on Sky Television, BBC Radio and judges international competitions such as The UK Songwriting Competition, the CASA Awards and WellChild School Choir of the Year. Rachel works extensively with young musicians, mentoring them and helping them in the music industry. Both Luke and Rachel also regularly lead worship at Clevedon Baptist Church, North Somerset.

‘Shadows’ another song on the new EP is a song that was written during difficult times in 2019. The song expresses how going through trials in life can be a test of our faith. We may feel weak but the hope of the cross makes us strong. The cross takes away all fear and dread as the light of Jesus shines through the darkness in our lives. Jesus’s love and glory shine brighter than anything else as the shadows in our life disappear. ‘Shadows’ is a song proclaiming the victory of Jesus and that we can hold on to Jesus who never gives up on us.

Looking ahead to 2020 and their 'Whisper' EP release, they pray that their songs will help people to have a sense of wonder and God's love, which will enable them to get through everyday life and to fix their eyes on Jesus.

