NHS £10,000 bid for more BAME organ donors in Bristol

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

£10,000 has been awarded to the Malcolm X committee in Bristol, in a drive for more BAME organ donors.

Currently, the demand far outweighs the supply of suitable donors.

The NHS hopes the funding will dispel cultural and religious beliefs against organ donation by providing support and further education.

Image copyright: BBC

First published 24.01.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-51213165/nhs-10000-bid-for-more-bame-organ-donors-in-bristol

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.