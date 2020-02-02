Bible ‘hidden code’ with imminent 2021 end of the world prophecy cracked by scholars

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

A Biblical hidden code which contains an imminent end of the world prophecy for 2021 has been cracked, scholars claim.

Rabbis, priests, mathematicians and professors have claimed to have uncovered a network of hidden codes in the ancient texts.

Christianity and Judaism share the first five books of the Bible, which also make up the Torah – known as the five books of Moses.

It is claimed within the original Hebrew versions of these sacred texts are secret messages left by God.

Within these codes are said to be premonitions of the future – that have included the election of Donald Trump, warnings about the Holocaust, the destruction of the World Trade Centre on 9/11, and the shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner by Iran.

And within the heart of the codes are predictions of the end times and the coming of the Jewish Messiah coming in 2021.

The hidden code is said to be cracked by mathematically selecting letters from the texts which appear to create words which can be read as prophecies.

Documentary film The Torah Codes: End to Darkness, by filmmaker Richard Shaw, has helped popularise the theory – being available on Amazon Prime.

Shaw’s film reveals the ongoing efforts by various academics, professing the code is “real and mathematically provable” and is “filled with information about what is happening today”.

And the work continues on, with one Rabbi regularly uploading his findings to YouTube which appear to offer insight into world events.

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson has recently uploaded videos seeming to show cryptic codes hinting Iran will develop a nuclear weapon in 2020 (Image: NC)

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson – who featured in Shaw’s film – continues to regularly reveal his findings from the Biblical codes through YouTube.

The academic, from Israel, has more than 10,000 subscribers, uploads videos daily – said to show predictions of world events within the Torah.

Using the computer algorithm, he has recently uploaded videos seeming to show cryptic codes hinting Iran will develop a nuclear weapon in 2020.

He claims the texts contain the phrases “Iran Atomic” and this year – which in the traditional Hebrew calendar in 5780.

And perhaps more worryingly, in one of his latest videos he claims the the end times are predicted for 2021.

Rabbi Galzerson believes the current end of days process began in 2016 – and will end in 2021 (Image: NC)

Judaism’s end of days heralds the coming of the Jewish Messiah ushering in the kingdom of God.

He will rule during the Messianic Age which will see the end of the world as we know it.

Rabbi Galzerson believes the current end of days process began in 2016 – and will end in 2021.

With his analysis of the Torah Codes, he said his prediction of the redemption can be found in the Book of Leviticus.

The academic’s most view clips include predictions of Donald Trump’s election months before polling day.



Within these codes are said to be premonitions of the future – that have included the election of Donald Trump (Image: RONEN ZVULUN/AFP via Getty)

Explaining is prophetic findings in a video uploaded on January 24, Rabbi Glazerson said: “It is a very interesting and significant table.

“Hoping we will soon have Messiah coming and he will finish and burn out the enemies of Israel.

“And then peace and quiet will come to the whole world.”

Torah Codes filmmaker Shaw died last June at the age of 65, and was continuing to investigate the Torah and other mythical secrets linked to Judaism.

Before his death, in interviews promoting the film he claimed Glazerson had found the name of his production company “Pinlight” buried in the codes.

Christianity and Judaism share the first five books of the Bible, which also make up the Torah – known as the five books of Moses (Image: 2013 Culture Club)

Shaw said: “The books of the Bible were originally given with no spaces between the words and no punctuation.

“The text almost looks like computer code because of the way it was written down. With today’s computers, we can decode some of its mysteries.”

Dr. Eliyahu Rips, a Torah codes researcher who became the first to use computers, also previously said: “We cannot pretend that we have a full grasp of it but using the means at our disposal we can see it is real.”

His team published a paper on their findings as researchers continue to produce a steady stream of reported predictions and links the world events.

Documentary film The Torah Codes: End to Darkness, by filmmaker Richard Shaw, has helped popularise the theory – being available on Amazon Prime (Image: NC)

Codes are said to be found in the Torah in diagonal strips across the text, or in columns in the original Hebrew.

These are known as “Equidistant Letter Sequences” – taking a letter and then jumping the same numbers of letter across the page to unearth the code.

And the second form of messages are known as Code Cylinders, these are formed by reading vertical strips in the text that form words.

Both of these two forms read together are what make up the so-called Torah Codes in “tables”.

Software is used to make the study of these easier, with all of Rabbi Glazerson’s findings being presented on a computerised version of the Torah.

Written by: Henry Holloway

First published: 25.01.20: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/bible-hidden-code-imminent-2021-21358924

