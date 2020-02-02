KTF REWIND: Fear: The enemy of a life fulfilled in Christ by Esther Kuku

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

If you look into tomorrow and are engulfed by an overwhelming sense of fear, it’s important to remember that the future happens one day at a time. I love this statement. Someone said this me many years ago, yet it couldn’t be more relevant to my life today.

Ever been so sure that you’re right in the centre of God’s will for your life, yet you feel like the guy in the famous Footprints in the Sand poem, saying: ‘Lord, in all these difficult moments, where were You?’ Then you stop and realise – He’s been carrying you all this time.

In the midst of uncertainty, and questioning whether you have the capacity for the next season in your life, you just need to look back and marvel at His goodness and where He has brought you from, and at the fact that He has daily provided, daily protected and continues to bless you. The Psalmist said, in Psalm 118 v 23: ‘…that which the Lord has done is marvellous in our eyes.’ Yet fear still sets in, and you start to question whether you can actually handle all that the future holds.

Can you believe it? God has opened His hand and said to you, “Here you are, my good and faithful servant. I am entrusting this blessing to you.” And, rather than enter His rest, we lie in bed at night, trying to figure out how it’s all going to work.

‘Fear not’ is one of the most repeated phrases in the Bible. God gives so much space in His Word to commanding us not to fear. Why? Because fear is the hindrance to us being all that God wants us to be. He cares so much about us achieving our destiny that He wants us to be free. So, throughout His Word is the message: ‘Fear not’ and ‘Don’t be afraid’, to navigate us back to a place of rest, progression and moving forward in Him.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).

‘The Lord is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—

of whom shall I be afraid?’ (Psalm 27:1)

Fear keeps us paralysed; it prevents progression. It deters us from loving deeply, giving freely and dreaming crazily, because when we’re afraid, we don’t want to take risks.

‘What if that person or situation hurts me again?’

‘But if I start that business and leave my job, I may fail.’

‘ I am not qualified enough to entertain dreams of huge success in the entertainment world.’

‘But no one in my family has ever been a politician or a doctor.’

So we play it safe and colour within the lines. Familiarity, routine and the quite frankly mundane offer a veneer of safety and security that we would rather hold onto than trade for the blessing that the unknown and untried could offer us.

I was so excited when I had my first child. People, some very close to me, were suggesting that I shouldn’t have another child, as it would be too much for me along with my two stepchildren. But I wanted my daughter to have someone that she could play with all the time. I got pregnant again easily, God wanted this too. Here I was, in the arena of the unknown, and untested with the words of doubt that had been sown into my mind boasting loudly against me. My heart, gripped with fear and flooded with the insecurity that I had bitten off more than I could chew… A houseful of four children every other weekend. How would I ever enjoy quiet tranquil moments with God again? And realising that without these moments I couldn’t possibly succeed. However, God’s faithfulness has revealed that stepping out in faith leads to peace in Him, to a fresh opportunity to experience His breathtaking comfort and provision. And to amazing new friendships with godly women who have been there and bought the T-shirt, and who can be on the end of the phone whenever I am feeling unsure.

If we would only dare to kick fear to the curb and trust God with our dreams, how much more could we accomplish? God has called us to be His ambassadors in this nation. Without the scars, without experience and without living fully loaded lives for Him, we have nothing tangible to offer a world that needs Jesus desperately. Let’s kick fear to curb, and grab hold of the supernatural and extraordinary, so that we can show off a God who is able to do superabundantly more than all that we can dare ask or think (infinitely beyond our greatest prayers, hopes or dreams), according to His power that is at work within us (Ephesians 3:20 Amp).

God bless you.

