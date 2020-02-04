Nkosi Johnson: why a Google Doodle is commemorating the South African child activist today

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Today’s Google Doodle honours Nkosi Johnson, a child activist once ranked fifth on South African broadcaster SABC3’s Great South Africans list.

Johnson had HIV/AIDS, and during his short life, he greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic and its effects.

Here is everything you need to know about the influential youngster on what would have been his 31st birthday.

Johnson was born Xolani Nkosi in a small village near the coal mining town of Dannhauser in eastern South Africa in 1989, and was HIV-positive from birth.

He never knew his father, and when his own mother was no longer able to care for him due to the effects of the disease, Johnson was adopted by a Johannesburg Public Relations practitioner.

Johnson’s plight first came to the attention of the public in 1997, when a primary school in suburban Johannesburg refused to accept him due to his HIV-positive status.

South Africa’s Constitution forbids discrimination on the grounds of medical status, and the incident caused a scandal that forced the school to reverse its decision.

Johnson’s foster mother organised workshops that educated the South African community about AIDS, and her efforts led Parliament to pass legislation that required schools to uphold anti-discrimination policies.

AIDS activists hang a portrait of the late Nkosi Johnson during his funeral service at a Johannesburg church (Photo: YOAV LEMMER/AFP via Getty Images)

AIDS activists hang a portrait of the late Nkosi Johnson during his funeral service at a Johannesburg church (Photo: YOAV LEMMER/AFP via Getty Images)

In the same year as his starting school, Nkosi’s birth mother died, and his own condition steadily worsened over the years.

He was able to lead a relatively active lifestyle both at school and at home with the help of medication and treatment, but died 1 June 2001 aged 12.

‘Care for us and accept us’

During his life, Johnson was an important factor in changing the public’s perception of the disease, particularly in South Africa.

He was the keynote speaker at the 13th International AIDS Conference, where he encouraged people with HIV/AIDS to be open about the disease and to seek equal treatment.

“Care for us and accept us,” he said in his impassioned speech. “we are all human beings.”

“We are normal. We have hands. We have feet. We can walk, we can talk, we have needs just like everyone else — do not be afraid of us — we are all the same!”

The speech inspired the title of ABC’s journalist Jim Wooten’s Robert F. Kennedy Book Award-winning book ‘We Are All the Same’, which told the life story of Johnson.

An ‘icon of the struggle for life’

Nkosi Johnson accompanied by his adopted mother Gail Johnson addresses a media conference in 2000 (Photo: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Nkosi Johnson accompanied by his adopted mother Gail Johnson addresses a media conference in 2000 (Photo: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Audiences around the world heard Johnson’s speeches, which helped destigmatise the global perspective on those affected by the disease.

Johnson founded a refuge for HIV positive mothers and their children with his adoptive mother in Johannesburg, and in 2005, he was posthumously awarded the International Children’s Peace Prize.

Nelson Mandela referred to Nkosi as an “icon of the struggle for life.”

Main image copyright: Google

Written by: Alex Nelson

First published 04.02.20: https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/people/nkosi-johnson-google-doodle-south-africa-31st-birthday-today-1384285

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.