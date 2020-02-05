Tanzanian preacher granted bail over deaths in stampede

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Tanzania’s Boniface Mwamposa has been released on bail after he was arrested over a stampede that killed 20 people on Sunday during an outdoor religious service he was leading in the northern town of Moshi.

Mr Mwamposa – who refers to himself as “the apostle” – was arrested together with seven other suspects though the charges against him were not revealed.

He was arrested in the coastal town of Dar es Salaam, about 540km (335 miles) away from Moshi, where he had gone to preach in another branch of his church.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira confirmed to the BBC that the preacher had been released on bail.

She said police have gathered preliminary information and investigation is ongoing.

Twenty people – including five children – lost their lives following a rush to be anointed with “blessed oil”.

The preacher had told hundreds of people gathered at the service to pass through an area where the oil had been poured over the floor.

The crowd rushed forward to try to step in the oil in the hope of being cured of sickness.

Main image copyright: Facebook/Boniface Mwamposa

Written by: Aboubakar Famau

First published 05.02.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-africa-47639452

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.