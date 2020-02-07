Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Awards season is under way with both the Baftas and the Oscars coming up. And once again, the announcement of nominees has been criticised for its lack of diversity.

The first feature film by a black British director – Pressure, by Horace Ove – was released in 1975. Since then, black filmmakers have been navigating their way through obstacles, as well as various initiatives intended to increase diversity and representation.

Brenda Emmanus spoke to three generations of black filmmakers – Menelik Shabazz, Kolton Lee and Ayo Akingbade – about the challenges of finding mainstream attention.

Main image copyright: BBC

First published 02.02.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51329843/three-generations-of-black-filmmakers-on-diversity-craft-and-awards

