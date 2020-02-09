How Christ managed to save woman from brink of death – ‘I saw him!’

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Mercedes Suero was suffering from depression when she decided to ingest a potent pesticide to try and end her life. Ms Suero was rushed to hospital with severe stomach pains, where doctors feared the young woman would not live.

She said: She said: “My chest was burning and stomach was destroying my soul inside.

“I started foaming at the mouth and I was taken to hospital where blood started pouring from my nose and mouth.”

Ms Suero claimed that after a while, she passed out and was left to die.

Doctors had allegedly left her in a corridor after they assumed she had died.

Jesus news: How Christ managed to save woman from brink of death (Image: GETTY)

Mercedes Suero was suffering from depression when she decided to ingest a potent pesticide (Image: CEN

The young woman then claims that she experienced an out of this world experience with Christ himself.

According to Ms Suero, Jesus appeared before her and convinced her not to give up on life but carry on living.

She said: “I saw his beautiful face, with his long hair over his shoulders, and I thought he must be Jesus.

“He told me that he forgives me, but I had to come back and follow in his footsteps.”

Jesus appeared before her and convinced her not to give up on life but carry on living (Image: GETTY)

Ms Suero’s unfortunate suicide attempt left her in a coma for six days.

She has also suffered from permanent organ damage.

Despite the outcome, Ms Suero continues to spread the word of Jesus.

She added: “Jesus Christ is the truth, he only wants people to follow in his footsteps.

Medics at the hospital in the Dominican Republic said the young woman’s heart did not stop (Image: CEN

Despite the outcome, Ms Suero continues to spread the word of Jesus (Image: GETTY)

“I invite everybody who wants to come with me to preach the word of Jesus.

“Everybody who feels desperate should bend the knee and ask the Lord to protect them.”

Medics at the Doctor Alejandro Cabral Hospital in the Dominican Republic said the young woman’s heart did not stop while she was at the hospital.

Dr Noris Cedeno told Al Roji Vivo: “We received a patient with breathing difficulties and tachycardia, she was very nervous and she suffered severe convulsions. She was helped, treated and then stabilised.”

It comes as a researcher’s new finding may dispel traditional understanding of the religious importance of Jerusalem and its holy land status.

Researcher Svi Kenigsberg has proposed that an altar found at Mount Ebal is the real place “where God will choose” to dwell.

Instead of being located in Jerusalem, and on a larger scale, Israel, the new study suggests that the most divine site in Christianity, Judaism and one of the site held in high regard in Islam may well be located in the West Bank, Palestine.

Ms Suero was from the Dominican Republic (Image: GETTY)

Currently, Temple Mount, located in Jerusalem, is one of the holiest sites for both Judaism and Islam, having been mentioned in theological texts of both religions, home to the Aqsa Mosque – the third holiest site in Islam.

Jerusalem is widely regarded as the location in which “your God will choose as a dwelling for his name,” as noted in the book of Deuteronomy.

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK free on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch.

Written by: Millie Bull

First published: https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1200589/jesus-news-latest-christ-christianity-religion-death-suicide



Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.