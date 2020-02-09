Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Vicar Ravi Holy has been doing comedy gigs across the UK for five years.

The priest from Wye, Kent, does around 50 shows every year and has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He said: “I am doing my job by doing comedy because it takes me to places where I meet people who may not believe in God.”

Main image copyright: BBC

First published 02.02.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-51302875/ravi-holy-the-stand-up-vicar-doing-comedy-for-jesus

