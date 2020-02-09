Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Parents will no longer have the right to withdraw children from lessons about relationships and sexuality or religion, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the move would be tested next year before becoming statutory when the new curriculum is launched in 2022.

Parents are currently able to request their children do not take part in sex or religious education.

Mothers and fathers have greeted the announcement with mixed opinions.

First published 21.01.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51199041/sex-education-and-religion-classes-compulsory-in-wales

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.