KTF REWIND: The Record Keeper – Examining race relations

The Record Keeper is a powerfully poignant tale of freedom from slavery and oppression. Akira Cobane leads the way as a fierce and memorable protagonist, showing us what true courage really means, and how to stand up for what you know is right in the face of adversity. Gomillion is an exciting new voice, providing a fresh new take on the afrofuturistic science-fiction genre.

A visceral and thrilling near -future dystopia examining past and present race relations in the tradition of Octavia Butler, Margaret Atwood, Kim Stanley Robinson, Nnedi Okorafor and Tade Thompson.

After World War III, Earth is in ruins, and the final armies have come to a reluctant truce. Everyone must obey the law – in every way – or risk shattering the fragile peace and endangering the entire human race. Although Arika Cobane is a member of the race whose backbreaking labor provides food for the remnants of humanity, she is destined to become a member of the Kongo elite. After ten gruelling years of training, she is on the threshold of taking her place of privilege far from the fields. But everything changes when a new student arrives. Hosea Khan spews dangerous words of treason: What does peace matter if innocent lives are lost to maintain it? As Arika is exposed to new beliefs, she realises that the laws she has dedicated herself to uphold are the root of her people’s misery. If Arika is to liberate her people, she must unearth her fierce heart and discover the true meaning of freedom: finding the courage to live – or die – without fear.

Releasing on 18th June 2019, The Record Keeper will be available to purchase as Paperback and E-book.

Agnes Gomillion is an #Ownvoice writer and speaker based in Atlanta, Georgia, where she lives with her husband and son. Homegrown in the Sunshine State, Agnes holds a degree in English literature with a focus on African-American literature from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctorate and Legal Master degree from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. She is a voracious reader of the African-American literary canon and a dedicated advocate for marginalised people everywhere. Her debut novel, The Record Keeper, is a literary addition to the afro-futuristic science-fiction genre.

