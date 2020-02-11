Brand new Feed’Em – NFTR (Not for the Radio)

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Feed’Em is an independent artist from London, UK. He desires to empower people with his music and message. He has released 2 projects You Can Know The Half and Murder The Flesh.

Currently he is in the studio working on singles and collaborative works ahead of his Easter school tour and summer festival tours.

To find out more visit his website: www.feedemartist.com

To become a Patreon or donate visit: www.patreon.com/feedemartist

