Keep The Faith Issue 112

Dear Readers

Welcome to 2020! Let’s celebrate the new decade and our first magazine of the year. It is also a celebration of our 15th year of independently publishing Keep The Faith magazine! It’s a fabulous achievement for everyone involved in the magazine, which, over the years, has totalled hundreds of contributors – people from all walks of life – providing our audience with high quality editorial that reflects the positivity and achievements from within our community.

Our readership is changing. We are receiving thousands of visitors weekly to our website, and our distribution channels are expanding and reaching new areas. It’s wonderful when we receive emails from people all over the

country, advising us that they popped into their local supermarket and picked up a copy of Keep The Faith.

Our editorial is encompassing real life day-to-day issues too. This edition is packed with articles about physical health, mental health, sex offending, setting standards, being optically challenged, music, business and even veganism!

We live in troubled times, however, and need to share a little more love and appreciation. So, as this is our February/March issue, we are rethinking love in action, and we are celebrating our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts and all spiritual mothers. Happy Mother’s Day, ladies! We are also celebrating International Women’s Month, so many of our contributors are women, and we have highlighted contributions of women in the pulpit. We appreciate you!

If you would like to be part of the KTF family, get in touch at editorial@keepthefaith.co.uk.

Thank you for the support you’ve given us over the past 15 years, and we look forward to the next 15!

Enjoy!

Shirley McGreal

