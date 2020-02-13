Children’s ministry advocate authors Bible journal for kids

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Called upon to serve in children’s ministry over three decades ago, author Edna L. Wright has witnessed firsthand how younger generations are being influenced by an immoral and ungodly society and culture. Watching children succumb to peer pressure and feelings of low self-esteem led Wright to put pen to paper and offer children practical, Biblical based guidance in the form of a daily devotional and journal.

In I Agree with God, Wright aims to provide a 60-day confidence-boosting diary to help children identify their spirituality and self-worth. Wright believes Bible journaling is an important practice for children, as it reinforces an active relationship with God. Wright says, “The practice of Bible journaling is a wonderful way to get kids excited about spending time in God’s word. My hope is they will discover how to apply God’s word in their daily lives and begin to think and behave in the way God intended.”

I Agree with God is available for purchase online at Amazon.

About the Author

Edna L. Wright has spent over 30 years in children’s ministry. She is a wife and a mother to two sons. She and her family currently live in Cedar Hill, Texas where they are members of Trinity Church.

