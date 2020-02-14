Pentecostal Credit Union celebrates 40th Anniversary

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

A key organisation, founded by a member of the Windrush Generation to provide financial services to Britain’s Black community, is getting ready to celebrate its 40th Anniversary in 2020 with a series of major events.

Shane Bowes, the PCU’s Chief Executive Officer, is spearheading the celebrations, which will include:

A reception at the House of Commons

A celebratory service at St Martin-in-the-Field

A banquet in London’s West End, hosted by the BBC’s Clive Myrie.

Shane shared: “The PCU is proud of its many achievements during the past 40 years. We have come a long way since it was founded in 1980, when Rev Carmel Jones launched the PCU, opening the first account with just a pound.”

He continued: “Since then, we have provided finance that has enabled congregations to buy churches, individuals to purchase property and set up businesses, and also offered personal loans and savings accounts. We are proud of that legacy, because we have seen how doing so has impacted both churches and the wider community.”

Visit www.pcuuk.com for more details.

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.