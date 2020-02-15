KTF REWIND: The Cherries – Faith, Hope, Happiness. Does she dare?

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

By D.B. Carter

A coming-of-age novel of life, love and faith. Joanna Trollope meets The Archers.

Meet Susan, the troubled new girl in the village who is running from the bullies that made her life hell.

Fall for Luke; a Mr. Rochester figure whose past causes him to fear the future.



A group of broken people find their way to contentment through their intertwining life, love and faith journeys.

19-year-old Susan and her mother Marian leave a life of bullying and domestic abuse for a new life in a small English village to live with their friend Vivian, a semi-retired marketing consultant. There they meet Luke (a dealer in art and books) who lives next door in a house called The Cherries, as well as many other local inhabitants, including Dominic (a young man struggling to understand his sexuality), Margaret (a retired nurse) and June (the local vicar). See for yourself how love can blossom from the most unlikely of encounters.

Find yourself entranced by the debut novel of writer, D.B Carter. Accompany these true to life characters as they learn to overcome the obstacles that burden them, revel in their triumphs and empathize with their lows. The Cherries is a book that will stay with you long after you have read the last page.

About the Author

D B Carter writes contemporary drama and romance novels, dealing with difficult subjects of the day as well as happier themes. A son of two painters, he grew up surrounded by art and through that world, he met many interesting characters whose stories inspire him still. Later, he ran his own successful company for over 20 years, before taking up his life-long desire to be a writer.

He lives with his wife of 30 years in rural Devon. A lifelong bibliophile, he loves reading classical literature, including Charles Dickens, Jane Austen, the Brontë sisters, Thomas Hardy and Anthony Trollope among his desert island requests. He credits a childhood of Saturday afternoon black-and-white movie watching for his lifetime appreciation of sagas and drama.

His world view is, “If we look for the good, we will find it.”

Find him, @dbcarterauthor on Facebook and Twitter for more information

The Cherries is available on Amazon.

