Tickets are now on sale for the 16th Wise Women Awards

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

The 16th Wise Women Awards are taking place on Saturday 21st March at the prestigious Leonardo Royal Hotel, Prescot Street, London E1. The Awards commence from 3pm with the red carpet and exhibitions. A sumptuous dinner is served at 7pm, followed by the awards ceremony, talks and after party.

The Awards are the brainchild of Pastor Marjorie Esomowei, co-pastor of Triumphant Church International, and her husband of over thirty years, Rev Clem Esomowei. She is also founder of Wisdom for Women International, a ministry that hosts events and run a series of initiatives designed to empower women and support the vulnerable.



There are a total of thirteen categories in honour of Christian women, who have served the Church and community, including: Christian Woman in Politics; Business, Missions, Exceptional Young Woman, Woman in Music and Woman in Ministry, to name but a few. Winners are decided by a panel of esteemed judges.

Previous winners of the Wise Women Awards includes Bishop Rose Hudson Wilkin, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Pastor Yvonne Brooks, Angie Le Mar, Lurine Cato and many more.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.wisewomenawards.org.

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.