Young entrepreneur launches macro friendly meals in supermarkets

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

When Segun Akinwoleola, 31, announced on social media last month that he had successfully launched a healthy meal prep brand – called The Gym Kitchen, comprising four meals – in 120 ASDA stores across the country, his social media went crazy.

To date, he has received 3000 likes on Facebook, 9200 likes on Twitter, and over 1000 likes on Instagram, plus lots of messages. He said: “It’s been so crazy, I think people seeing a young Black man, who looks like them, launch a brand into a supermarket has resonated. I thought I was just launching healthy meals, but it turns out I was inspiring a nation of people.”

He even received a standing ovation from fellow church members at The ARC in Forest Gate, east London, when he shared details of his journey to get his food brand to market.

Segun, the eldest of three boys of Nigerian heritage, got the idea for The Gym Kitchen brand in 2017, and for the past 18months he has been focused on developing the food range with a state-of-the-art manufacturer.

His faith in God kept him going when things got difficult. He recalled: “There were times I had to question why I was still trying hard, working on this, but because it was ordained by Him, He opened the doors to get the biggest manufacturer on board, so I had to keep on going. The whole of last year I’ve been listening to Never Lost a Battle (Elevation Worship) before every meeting, and meditating on Ecclesiastes 3.”

As far as Segun is concerned, this debut range is just the start. “I want to continue to build The Gym Kitchen into what I believe it can be. I aim to develop new and exciting brands that play on the new trends, such as vegan, and to help young people get into some of the big companies before going off to run their own.”

Visit www.thegymkitchen.com for more details.

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.