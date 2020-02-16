Food 4 Thought by Marcia Dixon

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

20 TIPS TO FIND A SPOUSE IN 2020

One complaint made by many Christian women over the many years I’ve been in the church is how difficult it can be to find a partner.

Many have seen their aspirations for marriage and a family become a distant memory for a wide range of reasons. However, one thing our faith inspires us to have is hope, so I took it upon myself to see what action women can take to make this particular dream a reality.

I asked my Facebook family, comprised of men and women from across the globe, what tips they had to share with Christian women wanting to find a life partner in 2020. The post attracted over 300 comments, which included some useful advice that, if acted upon, could help women find the husband they are looking for.



I have condensed those tips into a helpful list for those who are interested in finding that special someone – whether during February, the month of love, or at any another time during the course of 2020.

Some of the tips are the suggestions commonly dished out, like socialising more or to go travelling, but some are more personal, and encourage women to work on themselves, or get rid of the proverbial list they may have. All the ideas put forward are designed to help women find the love they desire, so read on, and hopefully following some of these tips will help you attain your goal – if that is your wish.

Go out more and socialise

Broaden your social circle

Travel

Learn to cook (!!!)

Invite people around for dinner

Use online dating sites

Be approachable

Let go and let God

Prepare yourself for marriage

Get emotional healing and have an adventure with yourself

Be receptive to potential suitors who may not enter your life via church

Be open to meeting your partner anywhere

Be open to men who might not regularly attend church

Get rid of the list

Learn and develop platonic friendships

Be active in your church ministries

Write a letter to someone you like

Use social media to meet potential mates

Be open to blind dates

Pray



Visit http://bit.ly/dating20 if you want to read the comments and suggestions in full.

Calling all true prophets of God

I recently attended the Headstart 2020 prayer service, where eminent Black theologian, Professor Robert Beckford, was the keynote speaker.

He provided a different and much needed perspective on an issue talked about a lot in Pentecostal circles – prophecy – and threw in the issue of social justice for good measure.

There seems to be an abundance of prophets in the modern Black Church, but their prophecies seem to have little in common with those of the biblical prophets.

Many of their prophetic announcements in church seem to be little more than statements, telling believers the many blessings God has in store for them, or that they will stand before nations!

Beckford’s talk reminded me and those of us who heard him that the utterances by Old Testament prophets were very much aligned with justice.

Where are true prophets when you need them? We live in an age where injustice is rife, sinful behaviour is seen as normal, and what do our modern prophets have to say about that? Very little, it would seem.

We serve a God who is just. He demands that people act with integrity; treat others fairly; are treated justly, and rage against injustice. Why don’t our prophets mention this fact in their declarations? Why don’t they talk about the racial, legal and economic injustice many people within the church – let alone across the world – are experiencing?

Prophets of God, we ask that you proclaim the full counsel of God during 2020. Talk about the blessings of God, but also share what He has to say about injustice, and the steps we can and must take to redress it.

SPAC Nation – When church goes wrong

During the past few months the Media has been filled with stories of a church called SPAC Nation.

The church, which was once championed in the media for its success in transforming the lives of former gang members, is now being pillaried, as former members have accused it of safeguarding abuses, financial manipulation and more.

It’s unfortunate that one feature of Black Church life here in the UK, is of churches springing up from nowhere, led by charismatic leaders who attract hundreds, only to be followed by stories of immorality, financial irregularity and manipulation, leading to the church either closing down or becoming a shadow of its former self, leaving numerous victims in its wake.

It’s time for the Black Christian community to establish guidelines for individuals who desire to start a church, to stop this kind of thing happening. Too many people are left spiritually scarred when church goes wrong. We have the ability to stop this vicious cycle.

