Scripture Union Signs Bible Story App Partnership With Twelve Countries

Guardians of Ancora has signed a new partnership in Ghana this week, meaning it’s now available in twelve countries worldwide.

Scripture Union’s game has been downloaded and used by over 200 million users in 180 countries. The partnerships with SU movements in Brazil, Kosova, Serbia, Canada, Ghana, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, Rwanda, the Solomon Islands, South Africa, South Sudan and the USA enable the app to be supported by churches with resources for children’s groups and material for families to use together.

The game invites 8-11 year olds to explore Bible stories through games, puzzles, quizzes and videos. Set in biblical times, players guide their character through story-settings, hearing the stories Jesus told as well as the responses from those around him. The free app helps children develop biblical literacy and invites a response through prayer requests and interactive questions for reflection.

Since its launch in 2015, the game has been translated into Welsh, Albanian, Serbian and Brazilian Portuguese, with Latino Spanish and isiZulu versions in the pipeline.

Scripture Union also offer resources for families to use the game for faith formation at home, as well as Ancora holiday club material for churches, an Ancora Club programme for use in schools, churches and communities, and a YouTube channel with hints and tips.

Ancora Mission Leader, Maggie Barfield said: “I love this aspect of working with a digital product – knowing that children from islands in the Pacific, close to the Equator and on the edges of the Arctic are playing the app, becoming part of the stories of Jesus and experiencing the Bible in this innovative way – and that Scripture Union is able to provide the app for free.”

Davi Kruklis, Field Development Officer for Latin America, says: “We are thrilled with the idea that Brazilian children will be learning more about the Bible whilst they enjoy playing the game.”

Guardians of Ancora is a project by Scripture Union England and Wales. The game is free to download and play and can be found on Amazon, Google Play and the iTunes App store.

For more information contact Maggie Barfield, maggieb@scriptureunion.org.uk

