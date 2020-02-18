10 Years of Music Ministry!

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

2020 is Ministry of Music’s 10th Anniversary. During this time they have supported 600 events and seen God impact hundreds of lives through the ministry of music!

‘Ministry of Music’s vision is to support and bring together UK Christian artists and event organisers in order to resource the church in its worship and outreach to the community, equip more Christian events with quality music and use the ministry of music to bring people closer to God.’

In 2001 Mike Maidment, founder and CEO of Ministry of Music (MOM), had a vision for a music ministry to help support and develop Christian bands and artists resource the church in its worship and outreach to the community. Since then God has taken Mike on a journey where he has played in and managed Christian bands, managed the Christian youth charity Eden’s Project and managed a wide range of music projects at Christian charity New Generation Music. But at the beginning of 2010 God made it very clear to Mike that the time was right to pursue the vision He had given him to establish MOM.

Understanding that music can be a powerful and culturally relevant way to spread the Christian message in today’s society, particularly when reaching out to the younger generation, Mike wanted to see more Christian events taking place and wanted to provide a ministry to help facilitate this.

From experience Christian artists often find it difficult to find Christian events to play at and Christian event organisers struggle to find the right artists to resource their events at prices they can afford. MOM aims to improve this position by building up a UK network of Christian artists, from new acts through to established performers, and making them available to Christian event organisers across the UK.

In 2013 Mike set-up an Advisory team which eventually led to MOM becoming a registered charity in 2015. It is anticipated that this charitable status will enable MOM to have a long term legacy.

MOM currently works with over 35 high quality Christian artists including singers, bands and worship leaders, catering for a wide variety of music styles and covering most of the UK. Other services offered for events include PA/lighting equipment and sound/lighting engineers.

The wide range of events MOM works on includes community outreach events, youth events, school missions, church services, café church, conferences, festivals and training workshops/seminars. Events range in size from a solo acoustic singer performing at a small café style event through to a band working in schools for a whole week with a large end of week concert.

The events can require the artists to perform a set of songs, lead worship and often provide a spoken Christian message. At some events the artists also provide training such as music workshops, RE lessons in schools or worship seminars at churches.

To date MOM has supported 600 Christian events, received positive feedback from many event organisers, established partnerships with other Christian organisations and seen the demand for their services grow. But most importantly the vision of drawing people closer to God has been evident at many events where people have become Christians and lives have been impacted by God!

“Echo re-enforced the evangelistic thrust of the Festival, lifting up the name and person of Jesus. At least 80 people responded positively to the gospel.”

“We saw loads of young people respond to Jesus which was amazing! God was truly moving, there was over 40 people respond to Dave’s talk!”

“We thought the week had a very positive effect and we managed to make contact with about 1700 young people in the schools and 250 at the concert.”

To celebrate they are promoting a special 10th Anniversary tour, between 1st Feb and 31st May, featuring the ever popular Bean Baker Band and other special guest artists. Further details are available on their website:

website: ministryofmusic.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/ministrymusicuk

Twitter : twitter.com/ministrymusicuk

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.