KTF REWIND: Having A Fresh Start With God

How does it feel moving old clutter and junk to a new flat or new house?

What are the dangers of taking the sins and bad habits of 2017 into the New Year?

Is Hebrews 10:26 still relevant to today’s Christian?

In an enriching and reviving manner, Pastor Samuel Jonathan shares practical and biblical insight on “Having a Fresh Start with God”. For those who are genuinely trusting God for a fresh start with God and closer walk with Him in 2018, this resource is priceless!

[arve url=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLjGl0ta_YQ&feature=youtu.be” /]

