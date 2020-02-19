Invitation to attend BME young people’s engagement event

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

If you’re 16—25 years and from a black or minority ethnic background, come along and ﬁ nd out more about policing and the complaints system.

The event will cover topics including the police complaints system, stop and search, unconscious bias and how we can improve young people’s conﬁ dence in policing. There will also be a question and answer session. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Date: Saturday 28 March 2020

Time: 10am — 3.30pm

Venue:

The Osmani Centre

58 Underwood Rd

Whitechapel,

London E1 5AW

To book a place please email us at londonengage@policeconduct.gov.uk or call / text us on 07778126257 / 07741 893990.

