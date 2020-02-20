Jagermeister logo does not offend Christians, Swiss court rules

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

The logo for Jägermeister alcohol is not religiously offensive, a Swiss court has ruled.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property had blocked efforts by the German spirit brand to expand its trademark to cosmetics and entertainment services.

It argued that the logo – a stag and a cross – could offend the country’s Christians.

But Swiss federal judges ruled in favour of Jägermeister.

The Federal Administrative Court ruled that the “intensive” use of the logo had “weakened its religious character” over time, making the chance of genuine offence unlikely, Swissinfo reported.

The logo refers to the legend of St Hubertus, the ‘Apostle of the Ardennes’, who is said to have converted to Christianity one Good Friday in the 8th century after witnessing a stag with a crucifix between its antlers.

Jägermeister can now use its logo on a wide-range of products in Switzerland including cosmetics, mobile phones, or telecommunications services.

Main image copyright: Getty Images

First published 20.02.20: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-51567705

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.