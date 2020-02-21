Light a Candle: Light a FireA Beginner’s Guide to Writing Poetry for Mission and Praise

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Anya Kildare is a retired teacher of English with many years’ experience teaching language and literature to people of all ages.

Her new book, Light a Candle: Light a Fire aims to inspire and engage Christians everywhere by helping them bring life to their worship through words and imagination. Poetry can be a daunting method to use, yet many are drawn to it as a human trait handed down over thousands as a form of worship– but when it comes to putting our own pen to paper, we waver and lack the confidence to commit.

Anya will take you through each step from finding content, organising it, improving your reading skills so you can analyse your own work, moving on to particular forms such as free verse, patterned verse and the complex sonnet form.

This compact and user-friendly guide will take you through all the steps you need to turn inspiration into a finished work you will be proud of. You will be able to write for personal satisfaction, for a church publication, your gospel choir and many other occasions.

Other helpful resources can be found on the website – crossanddove.co.uk, including a reader submissions page for you to share your work (Ts and Cs apply).Light a Candle: Light a Fire is available via Anya’s website.

Do visit and have a look around: www.crossanddove.co.uk

Or have a look on Amazon

