4.7 million people set to make new friends with THE BIG LUNCH this summer!

The Big Lunch will bring millions of people together on to meet in streets, party in parks and have a natter over a bite to eat. According independent research, of the 6.6 million people who took part in The Big Lunch in 2019, 4.7 million said they made new friends. Get the bunting at the ready, it’s going to be one heck of a sociable summer, as folk share food, have fun and get to know each other better!

People sometimes need a little nudge to get together; 4.5 million who took part last year said it helped them feel less lonely. 73% of Big Lunchers said they felt closer to their neighbours and 82% said that organising one created a stronger sense of community spirit. They also said The Big Lunch helped them feel happier and better about where they live. It’s a simple idea from the Eden Project to bring people together inspiring positive change, made possible by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Anyone can start a Big Lunch. Last year Great British Bake Off finalist Manon Lagreve joined Big Lunch organiser Amit Patel, an ex-A&E Trauma Doctor who lost his sight causing him to feel islolated and lonely. Amit, author of new book Kika & Me said:



“Everyone should give The Big Lunch a try. It’s been a hugely positive chapter in my rollercoaster journey. After losing my sight and being thrown into darkness, over the past few years I came to realise that it’s the amazing people you meet that make the real difference.”

The Big Lunch is for everyone. It’s the perfect way to meet new people and make new friends. Join in on 6-7 June!

The Big Lunch can be found @edencommunities on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #TheBigLunch

FREE Big Lunch packs bursting with ideas are available at www.thebiglunch.com

