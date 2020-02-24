Christian Indie-Pop Artist Pyramid Park shares New Single ‘Never Let Me Down’

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Singer-songwriter-producer Pyramid Park makes his return with his masterful new single ‘Never Let Me Down’ January 24th. Encompassing an indie-pop sound, Pyramid Park delivers a relatable story of the pressures and confusion of growing up, pulling inspiration from Two Door Cinema Club, Foals and Jack Garratt.

Pyramid Park, also known as Pete McAllen, kick started his music career at the age of 15, after the loss of his father. This sudden loss helped carve McAllen’s music career. Making music and writing songs made him feel close to his father again, so he decided to help other people with their struggles by putting everything into his art.

Speaking on the track Pyramid Park stated:‘Never Let Me Down’ was written in January 2018. I was determined to get my act together, and hit the ground running, with three months of intense songwriting. I had a heart to heart about music, fears and dreams. I had recently taken the plunge to work full time as an indie artist. I felt vulnerable and unsure, so we began to pen the lyrics ‘I think I’m drifting between the head and the heart…’ an honest summary of my mindset.

Having toured the UK, Germany, and The Netherlands, on that back of the debut album ‘Vulnerability’ and bagging 30 festival slots in the last two years, Pyramid Park is set to release his second album ‘Not an Island’ in April 2020.

‘Never Let Me Down’ is set to release January 24th on all streaming platforms.

