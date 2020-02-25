Church life captured on camera as Ecclesiastical Insurance announces winners of Parish Pixels competition

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Incredible images capturing the essence of church life have been chosen as the winners of Ecclesiastical Insurance’s Parish Pixels competition.

Nine churches from across the UK (see full list in notes) have been selected as regional winners and will each receive £1,500. They are now in the running for the top prize of £5,000 if named national winner later this year.

Parish Pixels was launched last summer, inviting Anglican churches in England, Wales and Scotland to capture the essence of their church in a single snapshot, accompanied by a one-sentence caption.

The competition attracted more over 600 entries, and a panel of judges, featuring representatives from the regions, selected the nine winners from across the UK.

The winning photos capture the full spectrum of church life from stunning architecture to celebrating faith to supporting those in need.

The public will now be given the chance to vote for their favourite image before Ecclesiastical and church representatives select an overall winner. The overall winner will receive a £5,000 prize for the church.

Michael Angell, Church Operations Director at Ecclesiastical explained the thinking behind this year’s competition: “The response to the competition was fantastic and we received many incredible images showing the diverse range of people, places and features that make Anglican churches so special.

“These nine regional winners really stood out to the judges and we’re now urging the public to show their support for their local church to be crowned as national winner.”

To vote for your favourite church, simply show your support and vote online www.ecclesiastical.com/parishpixels

