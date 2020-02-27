Jonathan McReynolds returns with the new powerful and transparent single ‘People’

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Purchase and Download “PEOPLE” Now

BET Sunday Best judge, GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award winning and multiple Stellar Award winner JonathanMcReynolds returns with the powerful and transparent single, “PEOPLE.”

“PEOPLE” shares McReynolds’ signature vocals, writing and his heart for all to be delivered from the emotional trauma caused by people. McReynolds declares “I know you can deliver me from people,” as a simple cry to God to heal all from pain caused by people.

His last full-length album, Make Room,debuted #1 on Billboard Gospel and garnered a historic 1.3 million streams in the first week. In 2019, McReynolds received an NAACP Image Award nomination, GRAMMY nomination and earned 8 Stellar Gospel Music Awards for the Make Room album. McReynolds went on to tour domestically with the album selling out 30 cities nationwide.

As an author, McReynolds’ first book, “Make Room: Finding Where Faith Fits,” draws on testimonies in scripture and from personal experiences to invite readers to make room for God in every area of life. McReynolds emphasizes that readers make room for God in public and private, mentally and spiritually in order to experience the fullness that can come only through an authentic relationship with God. “Make Room: Finding Where Faith Fits” is available now on Amazon.com.

Jonathan McReynolds with co-host the 35th Stellar Gospel Music Awards alongside Koryn Hawthorne in Las Vegas, on Friday, March 27th at the Orleans Arena. Additionally, McReynolds will return for a second year as a judge on the 10th season of the hit BET singing competition, Sunday Best, this summer.

“PEOPLE” by Jonathan McReynolds is available now at all major digital retailers. For more information on Jonathan McReynolds visit jonathanmcreynolds.com; on Facebook at Facebook.com/jmcreynoldsmusic; on Twitter, InstaGram and YouTube using the handle @jonmcreynolds. For more information on Entertainment One visit EntertainmentOne.com.

About eOne

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne’s expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.

eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro’s portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies including: international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Renegade 83, Daisybeck, Blackfin and Whizz Kid Entertainment; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music companies Audio Network, Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

Before you go, we’ve noticed you’ve visited Keep The Faith a few times; we think that’s great! It’s regular support from readers, like you, that makes our work worthwhile. So, here’s a heartfelt thank you from our team.

Did you know, you can also support Keep The Faith with a gift of any size today?

Your gifts are so important to our future because we provide all our services for free and help those who are in need of God's Word. 100% of your gifts will be used to help us continue transforming lives and supporting UK and international Christian projects.

So please, click here to support and partner with us in this journey together.