New Christian care home renewal programme to help serve expected 70% increase in ageing UK population

Today, Christian charity Pilgrims’ Friend Society will break ground at the site of their first new care home in Chippenham, Wiltshire. This is part of their Renewal Programme that will see six brand new care homes opened in the next 10 years, alongside investment in their current facilities in order to ensure their long-term usability. The project expects to help meet the growing demand for suitable care homes based on the projected 70% growth in the over 60 age group between 2014 and 20391.

Middlefields House in Chippenham promises to offer up to 48 residents’ state-of-the-art facilities, communal spaces and stunning gardens as well as providing specialised care for those living with dementia, ensuring that their unique needs are properly addressed so they can continue to live fulfilled lives.

Speaking at the breaking ground ceremony, Pilgrims’ Friend Society Chief Executive Stephen Hammersley CBE says, “There is an increasing need to provide care for the growing number of older people in the UK. Middlefields House is the first phase of our long-term commitment to provide excellent care in a Christian context for older people.”

Hammersley continues, “We are committed to ensuring that older people will continue to live fulfilled lives in their later years, not just by taking care of their physical and emotional needs, but by also providing communities which inspire and encourage spiritual growth. We believe the Bible’s promise that people “will continue to bear fruit in old age” and work hard to make sure that our homes and housing schemes create an atmosphere which allows older people to flourish in their later years.”

The home is due to open in 2021 and it is hoped prospective residents will register their interest and look to hear more about the brand-new facilities throughout 2020. Hammersley was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by local dignitaries including Chippenham Mayor Desna Allen, Midas architect Mark Payne and Rev Andrew Gubbins (Chair, Chippenham Churches Together).

To find out more about Middlefields House and the wider work of Pilgrims’ Friend Society go to pilgrimsfriend.org.uk/middlefieldshouse.

Gareth Russell

