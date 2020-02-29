Take A Look and Listen To The Ministry and Music of Historic Brown Missionary Baptist Church

Thank you for reading Keep The Faith! If you enjoy our content, tell us by leaving a review here

Brown Missionary Baptist Church (BMBC) in Southaven, MS has served the mid-south region for 138 years. Since 1989, BMBC has been under the leadership of Senior Pastor Dr. Bartholomew Orr. The historic church now has a membership that exceeds 10,000 with over 60 enriched ministries, foreign missions teams, and a church in Ghana Africa.

Senior Pastor Dr. Bartholomew Orr and Valerie Orr

BMBC is a thriving church that has cultivated a diverse membership who desire to make a difference in their community and region. With outreach programs like “Neighborhood Canvassing” – Neighborhood Evangelism, “Church Without Doors” – Community Worship and Free Lunch, and “City Reach Memphis” – Prayer and Outreach programs throughout Memphis, BMBC members dive into service projects by serving selflessly with the love of Christ. That same heart and enthusiasm are evident in BMBC Music and Arts. The Choir Ministry believes music is the rhythm of our soul, the expressiveness of our spirit, and one of the communicative forms to the Divine. In the Old Testament, music was a part of the worship of God and singing is often commanded in the Psalms (Psalm 96 and 81). Therefore, music is a sacred and serious part of worship. BMBC Choir ministry works to promote the unity of praise in our worship of God and to inspire the heart and souls of the worshippers.

Zantino M. Kimmons – BMBC Choir Director

“Brown Missionary Baptist Church is a church that is focused on changing lives and making a difference. Dr. Orr has the heart to help those who are in need and consistently ministers words of wisdom that transcends generations,” says Zantino Kimmons, Director of BMBC Sanctuary Choir and Mass Choir. “I am thankful that Pastor Orr has entrusted me to lead the Sanctuary and Mass Choir. I count it an honor and a privilege to serve under leadership that teaches the message that I sing and believe.”

The BMBC Choir will embark on recording original music and Gospel favorites for national release this year. The 125-voice choir has demonstrated their skill and covered some of Gospel’s greatest classic hymns and Worship songs including Gospel artist Demetrius West and Jesus Promoters hit song “ChoirOlogy”.

“When we recorded this song, our dream was some of our favorite church choirs in the world would sing it. Brown Missionary Baptist Church is among those and they executed it well!!” – Demetrius West, national recording artist and choir director. Brown Missionary Baptist Church is in the midst of Vision 2025. BMBC is consistently striving to be a beacon of life and make a difference through ministry and music executed in excellence to glorify God.

